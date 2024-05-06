PREPARE FOR MASS HYSTERIA AND EXILE!

Every four years we hear Alec Baldwin, Babs Streisand, Michael Moore and other flaky leftists say they will leave the country if a Republican wins the presidency, and one of these days they may actually mean it, though I doubt it. I recall my mentor Stan Evans joking that “I voted for George W. Bush because Alec Baldwin said he’d leave the country. Which just goes to show that pragmatism doesn’t work.”

Anyway, this Tweet thread from a former hive-mind journalist Michelle Kosinski is just too delicious not to celebrate: