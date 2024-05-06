BLESS HER HEART: Maxine Waters Alleges Trump Is Training Militias or Something.

You have to hand it to Donald Trump.

Man is like the Kwisatz Haderach from Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel “Dune” when it comes to leftists, except they are the ones alleging he can kill with a word.

In the latest case of Trump Derangement Syndrome worth laughing at, Representative Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) went on MSNBC’s “Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart” to engage in the usual hysteria about Trump being a dictator who won’t respect the Constitution upon returning to the White House without a hint of irony.

Rep. Waters mentioned the already-debunked “bloodbath” comment from March, when Trump’s words about auto imports got twisted into Trump calling for actual bloodshed if he lost the 2024 election. She talked about how she is looking to the Department of Justice (DOJ) and President Joe Biden’s handlers “to tell us what they are going to do to protect this country against violence if he loses.”