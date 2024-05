LOW-G FITNESS: Astronauts could run round ‘Wall of Death’ to keep fit on moon, say scientists. “Using a rented Wall of Death – a giant wooden cylinder used by motorcycle stunt performers in their gravity-defying fairground act – a 36m-high telescopic crane, and some bungee cords, researchers showed it was possible for a human to run fast enough in lunar gravity not only to remain on the wall, but to generate sufficient lateral force to combat bone and muscle wasting.”

It looks like fun, too.