TRAVELING TO RUSSIA IS INVITING YOURSELF TO BECOME A HOSTAGE: US soldier was arrested in Russia last week, officials say. “There are a number of Americans being held in Russia, including two who have been declared as wrongfully detained by the US State Department – Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former Marine Paul Whelan.”
