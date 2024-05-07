GENERATIONAL CHANGE:

The divide between younger and older Black voters was seen during the 2020 primary, and I see it again now… Sample sizes are smaller, so I had to average across polls… Still, Black voters under 45: Biden 60%, Trump 32%. Black voters 45+: Biden 75%, Trump 12%… — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) May 6, 2024

Previously: Biden Loses Support Among Black Men, WSJ Poll Finds.” While most Black men said they intend to support Biden, some 30% of them in the poll said they were either definitely or probably going to vote for the former Republican president. There isn’t comparable WSJ swing-state polling from 2020, but Trump received votes from 12% of Black men nationwide that year, as recorded by AP VoteCast, a large poll of the electorate.”