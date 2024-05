GREAT MOMENTS IN ENVIRONMENTALISM:

4,200 Joshua trees are scheduled to be removed are replaced by solar panels for the Aratina Solar Project near Boron, CA in June of this year. They will not be salvaged but funds based on the size of the tree will be placed in a mitigation bank. pic.twitter.com/1BhA3uag4F

— Basin & Range Watch (@BasinRange) May 4, 2024