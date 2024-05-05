HEY, WHEN DID GEORGE COSTANZA BECOME AN INVESTMENT BANKER? High-flyers leave investment bank after having sex with cleaner.

A US investment bank has parted company with two experienced members of its London team for having sex in the office with one of the cleaning workers.

Stifel, which is headquartered in St Louis, Missouri, launched an internal investigation after allegations over the pair’s behaviour at the bank’s London premises near St Paul’s cathedral. After findings of misconduct, one immediately resigned. The other parted some time after and is said to be in a legal process with the bank.

The pair are understood not to have paid the female cleaner for sex. The bank declined to comment on their identities but the duo are said to have had substantial careers in the City.