DON’T GET COCKY:

Not sure I believe this, but a double-digit margin is impressive.

Useful to remember that Rasmussen was rather bullish on Trump in 2020. At one point during that campaign, Rasmussen estimated Trump led by 1 point.

Final Rasmussen #poll in 2020 had Biden up by 1; he won by 4.5… https://t.co/QggqWOx3TD

— W. Joseph Campbell (@wjosephcampbell) May 4, 2024