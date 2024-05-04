MILTON FRIEDMAN ISN’T RUNNING THE SHOW ANYMORE: This Video of Biden’s Chief Economic Adviser Is Making the Rounds (Yeah, It Explains a LOT).

Jared Bernstein is the chair of the Biden White House’s Council of Economic Advisers, where one of his chief duties is to put frosting on crappy news with regular somewhat laughable attempts to put a positive spin on what “Bidenomics” has brought.

Bernstein often dials the gaslighting up to eleven to try and convince everybody to believe the White House instead of their own lying eyes and grocery/energy bills.

There’s a video featuring Bernstein making the rounds in which he tries to explain how things work, and it’ll just pump you full of confidence.

Wait, no it won’t: