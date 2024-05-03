THE EMPIRE STRIKES OUT: Mark Hamill Makes Cringey Appearance at White House Press Briefing, Lame Jokes Fall Flat.

Hamill made an appearance at the White House on Friday but did not provide the powerful celebrity endorsement that Joe Biden may have hoped for. Sporting a pair of aviator sunglasses, Hamill was introduced to the podium by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre but did not show the same stage presence as in his famous role as Luke Skywalker. “How many of you had Mark Hamill will lead the press briefing on your bingo cards?” Hamill remarked. “I just got to meet the president and he gave me these aviator glasses.”

Some are questioning the timing:

No White House has ever read the room worse than this one. There's chaos on American campuses, a poor jobs report, and Team Biden thought it was a great idea to trot out an actor whose was last hit film was 41 years ago to tell profoundly horrible jokes. https://t.co/qiKX0Ft32N — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 3, 2024

But, perhaps the time is right! Is Biden embracing the “Genocide Joe” sobriquet foisted upon him by (ironically enough) the bloodthirstiest members of his constituency? Why else would he bring in an actor who made his living playing Luke Skywalker and in the Batman cartoon series, the Joker, each of whom are mass-murdering terrorists — and in Skywalker’s case a communist-inspired slave-owning religious fanatic to boot.

Exit question: Did Hamill and Joe commiserate about the synchronicity of each being manipulated by their handlers into ill-advised homages to Leni Riefenstahl?