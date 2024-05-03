HARVARD COMMENCEMENT SPEAKER PUBLISHED EDITORIAL LIKENING ISRAEL TO HITLER:

[Maria Ressa], the CEO of the Philippines-based news site Rappler and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, will give the university’s commencement address on May 23, at a time when Harvard faces a congressional investigation for what House Republicans have called a “failure to protect Jewish students” and as anti-Semitism has surged on college campuses across the country.

In a November editorial, Rappler called for a ceasefire and compared Israel’s actions to those by Adolf Hitler, according to a translation.

“What Israel is doing is clearly a disproportionate response and its intention is not simply to retaliate, but to launch an all-out war,” the editorial said. “In the intensity of Israel’s godlike technology, its paleolithic instincts can be seen in the lack of effort to differentiate between civilians and its enemy Hamas.”

The editorial said Israel’s actions were “about to reach genocide.”

“It is a great irony that the [Jewish] race that suffered centuries of oppression, even genocide at the hands of Adolf Hitler, is now [denying] the same aspirations [for] the Palestinians,” said the column.

“We like to think that our world is more modern, more aware, and more compassionate, compared for example to the time of Adolf Hitler, or the dropping of the atomic bomb on Hiroshima,” the editorial went on.

In its coverage of the Israel-Gaza conflict, Rappler has also referred to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad as “militant” groups rather than terrorist organizations.

Ressa did not respond to a request for comment. Harvard did not respond to a request for comment.