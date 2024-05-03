WARNING: THE PUBLIC-HEALTH ESTABLISHMENT IS HAZARDOUS TO YOUR HEALTH: Medscape Gets Smoked. A once-reputable platform providing information to physicians caves to woke activists by censoring accurate information about nicotine vaping — the most promising tool yet developed for getting smokers to quit.
