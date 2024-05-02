2024: A LYNDON LAROUCHE ODYSSEY! RFK Jr. potluck complicated by staffers’ fear of microwave radiation among other unusual campaign details: Report.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign and its staffers want to be taken seriously in the middle of two party heavyweights in President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

They’re also reportedly afraid of microwave ovens, a detail that was included among various tidbits about the campaign dropped into a Wall Street Journal article Thursday.

An excerpt in the article on Kennedy’s campaign hit on the claim while discussing some oddities of the campaign.

“Several staffers fear the electromagnetic radiation from microwave ovens, complicating a volunteer potluck,” the story reads. “(People were advised to bring crockpots.)