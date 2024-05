UNFIT TO PRACTICE LAW:

NEW: The student editors of the Columbia Law Review have issued a statement urging the law school to cancel exams in the wake of the police operation that cleared the university's encampment, saying the "violence" has left them "irrevocably shaken" and "unable to focus."🧵 pic.twitter.com/BOD87x5mwM — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) May 2, 2024

But: “Columbia Law School told the Free Beacon it had no plans to cancel exams.”

Good for them if they stick to it.