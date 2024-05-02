JOE BIDEN, RESTORING AMERICA’S STRENGTH ABROAD: Russian troops enter base housing US military in Niger, US official says. “The U.S. and its allies have been forced to move troops out of a number of African countries following coups that brought to power groups eager to distance themselves from Western governments. In addition to the impending departure from Niger, U.S. troops have also left Chad in recent days, while French forces have been kicked out of Mali and Burkina Faso.”