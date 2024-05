WINNING HEARTS AND MINDS, YOU’RE DOING IT WRONG:

Part One: 2005 Video of RFK Jr. Resurfaces, In Which He Calls People Living in Red States Murderous, Sexually Promiscuous Pornography Abusers.

That’s awfully rich coming from a member of the Kennedy clan.

Part Deux: Jimmy Kimmel ridicules RFK Jr., Trump voters as ‘Batsh*t Crazy:’