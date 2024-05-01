FINALLY, A TRUE ALTERNATIVE TO AMERICAN HIGHER EDUCATION IS NOW AVAILABLE: Iran University Offers Scholarships to Expelled US Students.

The head of a university in Iran is reportedly offering scholarships to students in the U.S. who have been expelled for taking part in pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campuses.

Mohammad Moazzeni, head of Shiraz University in the southern region of Fars, extended his proposal to those protesting Israel’s actions in its war against Hamas, following clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement across America.

He said: “Students and even professors who have been expelled or threatened with expulsion can continue their studies at Shiraz University and I think that other universities in Shiraz as well as Fars Province are also prepared [to provide the conditions],” he said, according to Irainian state-owned outlet Press TV.

U.S. students have been facing arrest or expulsion following their actions in support of a ceasefire in Gaza and the divestment of their universities from companies which support Israel.