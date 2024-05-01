TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! Biden Speaking on Camera about Columbia Is Too Much to Ask, Huh?

If Biden feels so strongly that forcibly taking over a building on campus is absolutely the wrong approach, is it too much to ask that Biden step to the podium and say so on camera? Apparently so. The only event on President Biden’s schedule today is a “digital town hall campaign event” that occurred at 3 p.m.

We’re six months from Election Day. It’s Tuesday. Biden had no public events yesterday or Sunday. Biden’s lone public event on Saturday was the White House Correspondents Dinner. His lone event on Friday was his interview with Howard Stern.

He’s an 81-year-old man and he’s maintaining the schedule of a retiree.