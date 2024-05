SURE — WHAT COULD GO WRONG? White House considers welcoming some Palestinians from war-torn Gaza as refugees.

Regarding Columbia, Ed Morrissey writes, “Trump lost in 2020 because of the chaos of the pandemic and the riots in the streets. Democrats are poised to repeat that with the chaos at the border spilling into the cities and the riots of Academia in 2024.” Apparently Biden’s handlers are willing to triple-down on the bet.