OLD AND BUSTED: The Revolution Will Not Be Televised.

The New Hotness? The Revolution Will Not Be Catered: Cringe! Columbia ‘Revolutionaries’ Want Their Meals Catered or Else.

Can’t they just pickup their food from the local deli like normal revolutionaries?

Apologies — the above clip is from Woody Allen’s Bananas, and we now know how triggering that particular assault fruit is to today’s wannabe hardman terrorists.