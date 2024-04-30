COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS LIVE UPDATES: Anti-Israel protesters swarm Penn Station and crowd subway during rush hour, wild video shows.

Hundreds of anti-Israel protesters could be seen on the steps of New York City’s Penn Station before taking a rush hour train toward Columbia University, video shows.

A group of approximately 150 anti-Israel protesters congregated at New York University’s campus on Tuesday, calling for the university’s administration to reevaluate their negotiations with the protesters, as demonstrations heat up in the Big Apple.

Columbia students who took over Hamilton Hall are now facing expulsion, according to a memo sent out by the Ivy League school.

Protesters were seen beelining toward the doors of Moynihan Train Hall, where Amtrak and the LIRR runs.

When inside, demonstrators marched and stood for the uptown A train in swarms.