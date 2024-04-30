2024 IS WAY TOO CRAZY FOR EVEN THE BABYLON BEE TO SATIRIZE:

These students are going to put @TheBabylonBee out of business. 😂 https://t.co/kBglgCrMcf — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) April 30, 2024

“Marxian lens,” huh? Why so reactionary?

Flashback: Berkeley students angry that they have to read Marx, not because he was, well, a Marxist, but because he was yet another dead white European male: “The course syllabus employed a standardized canon of theory that began with Plato and Aristotle, then jumped to modern philosophers: Hobbes, Locke, Hegel, Marx, Weber and Foucault, all of whom are white men. The syllabus did not include a single woman or person of color.”

As James Lileks wrote in response, “Marx is in foul order in Berkeley not for his ideas, or the heaps of corpses accumulated in his name, but because he had a prostate. By the way, Foucault died of AIDS, so you can dismiss everything the students wrote. Homophobes and haters. No, kids, don’t bother defending yourselves. As your heroes would no doubt say: If it wasn’t true, we wouldn’t have accused you.”

