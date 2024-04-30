HE’S FINE: Biden Has Been ‘Officially’ Corrected in White House Transcripts 148 Times in 2024 Alone. “If it weren’t for the fact that they are running interference for the worst president in the history of the republic, and one of the most deeply and fundamentally corrupt political figures since Huey Long – maybe Caligula – I’d almost feel sorry for White House staffers.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.