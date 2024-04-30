MORE RED PILLS TAKEN IN LEFTIST MEDIA? We’ve seen rage quitting on various levels from Glenn Greenwald, Matt Taibbi, Bari Weiss and most recently Uri Berliner.

Add to the list now The Intercept‘s Ken Klippenstein, who announced his departure from the far-left news site:

I want to be an unabashed partisan for the vast majority of Americans who despise the people who run the country, putting my finger in the eye of the elites frog marching us through their managed decline of the American standard of living. *** “The most effective way I can do this is through journalism that arms you with a better understanding of subjects elites don’t like the rabble meddling with […] I also want to be able to write without fear of billionaires, wealth or Wall Street. And when I say journalism, I’m not talking about “democracy dying in darkness” or “holding power to account” or any of that sanctimonious bullshit. I’m talking about being a thorn in the side of our self-appointed betters.”

Say what you will, but I believe true and honest liberals — in the classic sense — have more in common with today’s “conservatives” than ever…and people who identify as “conservative” or even “libertarian” should support these people.

You don’t have to agree with every policy point they hold. Understand that a commitment to honesty is what’s at stake here. We can quibble about specific policy issues later.