WE’VE DESCENDED INTO SOME SORT OF BIZARRE HELL-WORLD IN WHICH PIERS MORGAN IS A VOICE OF SANITY: Where the hell are the parents of these deluded Columbia students chanting about attacking Jews?

Intifada is an Arabic phrase that translates to “uprising” or “shaking off.”

It became notoriously immortalized by the two intifadas that erupted in 1987 and 2000 — when Palestinians rose up against what they deemed to be the long-time Israeli occupation of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

The First Intifada, which lasted for six years until 1993, escalated into violent riots and acts of terrorism by Palestinians against Israelis, fueled by a very aggressive Israeli military response, and caused the deaths of 160 Israelis and 1,087 Palestinians.

The Second Intifada, which lasted for five years until 2005, involved significantly worse violence and acts of terrorism from Palestinians against Israelis, amid a significantly more aggressive Israeli military response, that led to 1,000 Israeli and 3,000 Palestinian deaths.

Whatever your view of the rights and wrongs of any of this, there is one undeniable fact: The Intifadas were violent uprisings.

And here’s another undeniable fact: When Jewish people hear the word “intifada,” they believe it denotes a desire to do them violent harm.

So, these chants and banners, accompanied by acts of increasing violence and intimidation, will have sent a shudder down the spine of many Jewish undergrads.

Yes, yes — I know there are some Jewish students joining the protests too.

But honestly, I wonder what the hell they’re thinking if they’re involving themselves in those chants or standing near those banners, or seeing fellow Jews being jostled and threatened?

Are they really encouraging another violent uprising against their own people?

If so, have they taken leave of their senses?

And where the hell are THEIR parents?

Many of them must be horrified, but why aren’t they doing anything about it?

Aside from the hideous anti-Semitic rhetoric, if I was paying $400,000 to have my child educated at Columbia, I wouldn’t be too happy seeing that child risking their chances of completing their course or even jeopardizing future employment by chanting on camera about launching a violent attack on Jewish people.

In fact, I’d be bloody livid.

Especially if I then saw scores of faculty members in orange safety vests, joining the students in solidarity.

“We salute you, we stand with you,” bellowed Shana Redmond, a professor of English and comparative literature, to the mob with her megaphone. “And we’re so proud to be your professors.”