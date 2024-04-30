PARTY OF YOUTH UPDATE: Or, Old and Busted: Listen to the kids!

The New Hotness? James Carville Has a Message for the Kids. The message: “You suck!”

As is so often the case, Democrats believe that they own the votes of certain populations, and younger voters (people who don’t yet have jobs or families and hence don’t understand anything about how the world works) are one of the demographics to which they are entitled every vote. Carville is directly responding to the bad news for Biden in Harvard’s latest poll of young voters, which indicates that the president’s popularity with young people is much lower in 2024 than it was in 2020.

Or as his boss’s wife would say, “You don’t have to fall in love, you just have to fall in line.”