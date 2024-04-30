THEY’LL TURN US ALL INTO BEGGARS ‘CAUSE THEY’RE EASIER TO PLEASE: 1 in 4 Worry They’ll Lose Their Job In the Next Year. “The anxiety among American workers appears justified. Biden and his Democrat allies at the state and local level have made immigrant employment a top policy priority — a move that has suppressed the wages of American workers — in the name of combating inflation.”
