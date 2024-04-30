KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Woke Scolds Won’t Be Able to Cancel Jerry Seinfeld. “Comedy has been under assault from the Left for quite a while now. There are a variety of reasons for that, a couple of which we’ll get to here. Chief among them, of course, is the fact that leftists are inherently miserable people who abhor levity. Oh, they’ll insist that isn’t the case, but they’ve got a rather large body of work out there to reference.”