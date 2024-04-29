FIRST, DENVER FORCED WOLF REINTRODUCTION IN COLORAD’S RURAL AREAS. THEN THE INEVITABLE HAPPENED, AS IT ALWAYS SEEMS TO DO: Another calf death reported at ranch where 4 cattle were killed by wolves.

“We’ve got to keep up the pressure,” Ritschard said. “That’s all we can do right now, putting pressure towards CPW, but I don’t know. I really don’t know where we go now.”

Ritschard said the ranch where the most recent kill occurred is going to continue trying nonlethal methods to prevent attacks.

“How many more are we going to have until something’s done?” he asked. “Are we gonna have a yearling, or two yearlings, killed every 10 days?”

A map released Wednesday by CPW shows that gray wolves have crossed into watersheds east of the Continental Divide and onto the Front Range.

“They’ve still been in the area, and we’ve still been seeing them at night,” Ritschard said.

The new CPW map shows collared wolf activity between March 26 and April 23. The map shows that over the past month, at least one wolf with a GPS collar traveled in watersheds in Larimer County.

CPW also said on Wednesday that it has launched a website for wolf depredation reports to keep the public informed about confirmed livestock deaths by wolves.

CPW confirmed the latest cattle death Sunday evening on its website. The agency did not respond to 9NEWS’ questions.

Wolves have now killed six cattle in Grand County this month.

“At the rate this is going, there isn’t going to be any livestock left in this country,” Ritschard said.