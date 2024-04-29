EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY:

BREAKING: 43% of small businesses were unable to pay their rent in full in April due to economic headwinds.

More:

Independent restaurants are having the most trouble, with 52% not paying April rent on time. On the other hand, just 20% of small manufacturers are delinquent.

More than half of small-business owners say that their rents are higher now than they were six months ago. Of those, 11% are paying at least 20% more than they did last fall.

Alignable found that fewer than a third of businesses founded prior to March 2020 are earning as much or more each month than they did before the pandemic. And among firms founded after the pandemic, 60% are making less than they did a year ago.