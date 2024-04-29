JIM TREACHER: Today’s College Kids Get an “A” for “Antisemitism.”

In the seven years since a bunch of neo-Nazis in polo shirts stomped around Charlottesville with tiki torches, chanting “Blood and soil” and “Jews will not replace us” and other caca del toro, somehow it has become acceptable for young people to publicly call for the extermination of the Jews.

As always, the left’s refrain is: “It’s different when we do it!”

It’s happening all over the Ivy League. Our best and brightest, or so we’re told. Now they’re openly parroting antisemitic filth, and the dumber it is, the angrier they get.

Well, I’m getting pretty ticked off too.

It’s obvious that a lot of young people are living in their own little fantasy world. Some grownups are blaming TikTok for this antisemitic garbage spreading so fast, which sounds plausible. If the Chinese Communist Party is evil enough to unleash a deadly virus on the world, why would they balk at spreading the mind-virus known as antisemitism?

I don’t know what can be done to stop it, if the colleges and the local police aren’t willing to do anything. Some of them are finally starting to step up, so maybe that’ll stem the tide.

In the meantime, all I know how to do is make fun of these little idiots. So I think I’ll do that.

* * * * * * * *

Here’s another large child saying something silly: