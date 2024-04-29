MICHAEL WALSH: Mephisto’s Revenge.

And so the War of the Baby Boomers has now come full circle, and for those of us who were in college at the end of the Sixties it’s déjà vu all over again. The urgent need of the postwar generation to protest something, anything, is now — like them — in its dotage but still lashing out at the thing it’s always hated: the United States of America. Only this time, they’re on the receiving end of the nasty activism of which they were the first modern practitioners.

And it’s happening precisely at Ground Zero of the anti-American revolution: Columbia University, the American home of the Frankfurt School. The tragic irony is that an “intellectual” movement of largely German-Jewish Marxists, refugees from National Socialist Germany, has now been weaponized against the Jews themselves, with anti-Semitic outbreaks on campuses and elsewhere across the country — this time with the Jews cast in the role of the Nazis. (The current moment is not, it should be noted, the first time Columbia’s had a Jewish problem.)