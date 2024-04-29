GOOD NEWS FROM POLITICO!

Congress is killing Biden's cancer moonshot https://t.co/IPfLzGg23u — POLITICO (@politico) April 29, 2024

I mean, I think they intend it as good news from their perspective, given their interest in keeping the population down:

The far right is so obsessed with making babies, they just held a whole conference about it. Behind the scenes at the first “NatalCon” ⬇️https://t.co/kLHHmetUNr — POLITICO (@politico) April 28, 2024

Incidentally, could pundits try to update their language from beyond the Cold War ’50s and ’60s? It’s Sputnik moments and moonshots all the way down!