GOT WOKE, WENT…: Scotland’s Humza Yousaf resigns after conflicts over climate change, gender identity weakened government.

Flashbacks:

● Scotland Just Banned a Surgical Anesthetic Because of Climate Change.

● SNP frontrunner Humza Yousaf says transgender double rapist Isla Bryson is ‘not a genuine trans woman’ and ‘is trying to play the system’ – after outcry over initially sending sex predator to all-women’s prison.

● UN says Scotland’s proposal for gender self-ID poses risk to women and girls.

● Women in Scotland outraged as country’s first ever Period Poverty tsar is announced as a MAN.

● Scotland hate crime bill seeks to criminalize ‘dinner table’ conversations.

Exit Quote: Humza Yousaf is everything that’s wrong with modern politics. “Many of us find ourselves wondering what will happen to the West when the woe-is-us bourgeois youths of the 21st-century campus enter politics, bringing with them their hyper-fragility, blacklisting lunacy and BS about ‘structural racism’. Wonder no more. Yousaf’s Scotland is what will happen. This first minister with his innate wariness of his fellow citizens and his seemingly boundless capacity for self-pity is woke made flesh.”