THE SONG REMAINS THE SAME:

And they said millennials were self indulgent, ignorant, and ego maniacs pic.twitter.com/WnEh1u90EE — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) April 28, 2024

“I would like to observe that the older generation had certainly pretty well ruined this world before passing it on to us. They gave us this Thing, knocked to pieces, red-hot, threatening to blow up; and then they are surprised that we don’t accept it with the same enthusiasm with which they received it.”

— John F. Carter Jr., “These Wild Young People’ by One of Them,” in the Atlantic, 1920.

However, according to America’s Newspaper of Record, the cris de coeur of Sofia and her friends are having a major impact! Israel Withdraws From Gaza After Learning Of Protest By 19-Year-Old Fine Arts Major Roxy Barnett.