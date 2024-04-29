THAT’S NOT FUNNY! Jerry Seinfeld Blames ‘Extreme Left, ‘PC Crap’ for Comedy Decline.

Seinfeld, the director, star and co-writer of the new Netflix comedy “Unfrosted,” shared his complicated thoughts on humor for much of the conversation.

When host David Remnick asked him about mixing serious themes with comedy he couldn’t hold back.

“People always need [comedy] … they need it so badly and they don’t get it,” Seinfeld began. “It used to be you’d go home at the end of the day, ‘oh, ‘Cheers’ is on. Oh, ‘M*A*S*H*’ is on. Oh, ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ is on. ‘All in the Family’ is on.’ You just expected there will be some funny stuff on TV you can watch tonight.

“But guess what? Where is it? Where is it? This is the result of the extreme Left and PC crap and people worrying so much about offending other people.”