SUPPLY AND DEMAND, HOW DO THEY WORK? Home Prices Stagnate in Florida and Texas as Supply Soars. “Housing supply is soaring because both states have been building a lot of homes, which is limiting home price growth. Buyer demand is also lackluster because many people are priced out.”

The former should help with the latter, no? But the author is “particularly interested in the issues of climate change, race and gender equality and housing affordability,” and might have missed Econ 1. And as Milton Friedman liked to say, “Everything we know in economics we teach in Econ 1, and everything else is made up.”