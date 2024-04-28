SAYING THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD: Watch This Progressive Student Fall Into the Trap of Admitting Real Reason Biden Doesn’t Secure Border.

I’ll give this University of Utah student some credit. Unlike most “progressives” he wasn’t afraid to say exactly what Biden’s open border is really all about. I was so surprised he admitted it, I asked him to repeat himself. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/QACOxE8XQv — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 27, 2024

Flashbacks:

● Jared Bernstein, member of Biden’s Council of Economic Advisors: “One thing we learned in the 1990s was that a surefire way to reconnect the fortunes of working people at all skill levels, immigrant and native-born alike, to the growing economy is to let the job market tighten up. A tight job market pressures employers to boost wage offers to get and keep the workers they need. One equally surefire way to sort-circuit this useful dynamic is to turn on the immigrant spigot every time some group’s wages go up.”

● Former Trump administration senior adviser Stephen Miller: Biden’s Immigration Plan Would “Erase America’s Nationhood.”

● “Labour wanted mass immigration to make UK more multicultural, says former adviser. Labour threw open Britain’s borders to mass immigration to help socially engineer a ‘truly multicultural’ country, a former Government adviser has revealed.”