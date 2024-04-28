FOUR YEARS AGO TODAY: Texas restaurants, retailers and other businesses can reopen Friday. Here’s the rules they have to follow.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen Texas will allow some businesses — like retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls — to open as early as Friday, with new rules outlined by the governor’s taskforce.
Abbott also said a second wave of openings and looser restrictions that will include barbershops, hair salons, bars and gyms could go into effect as early as May 18, as long as the state sees “two weeks of data to confirm no flare-up of COVID-19.”
It would take Abbott another 10 months before declaring on March 2nd, 2021: