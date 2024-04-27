JOHN NOLTE: Biden Appears on the Howard Stern Show After Snubbing the New York Times:

Few things make me happier than this kind of blue-on-blue violence.

If that’s not already awesome enough, imagine the look on Times’ publisher A.G. Sulzberger’s face when he learned that Biden would sit down for a Howard Stern interview, the guy responsible for all this.

Better still, imagine the look on Sulzberger’s face when Biden made news on Stern’s Sirius XM show for finally agreeing to debate former President Trump (at least for now).

Whether it’s a Republican or Democrat doing it, I do not care. Nothing makes me happier than watching the elite corporate media, especially a fake news outlet like the serial liars at the New York Times, treated with contempt because that’s what they all deserve: scorn and contempt.

Whatever it takes to knock these outlets off their unearned pedestals is okay with me.

And the Times is in a real pickle. Normally, to pressure a president or politician to do its bidding, a news outlet will hammer and hammer the guy until the pressure makes him fold. The Times can no longer do that to a Democrat, especially Biden. The tail (subscribers) wag the dog (Sulzberger) over there. If the Times hits Biden too hard or begins to tell too many truths about him, their far-left subscribers will revolt and cancel subscriptions. This is a newspaper beholden to its extremist customers, which has killed its independence.

This means Biden can snub them without any fear of the Times doing something that might cause any serious political damage to his reelection campaign.