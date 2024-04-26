DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Take Columbia’s Khymani James — please.

Well, they may be ignorant or stupid, they may be evil, but they may also need help. Take, for example, Columbia undergrad Khymani James — please. James may be in need of help, but he appears to be busy negotiating with the authorities at Columbia to stand down. * * * * * * * *

“Be glad — be grateful — that I’m not just going out and murdering Zionists. I’ve never murdered anyone in my life, and I *hope* to keep it that way.” This is a top leader of @Columbia’s encampment, with whom the school is “negotiating,” expanding on his thoughts about how Israel… pic.twitter.com/ugodO4O7M5 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 25, 2024

“Unexpectedly,” CNN broke out the airbrushes to protect James:

HOLY CRAP. So @CNN had done an interview with Khymani James Thursday night where he "repeatedly declined to apologize for the video" where he said "Zionists don’t deserve to live"… and CNN didn't report it!https://t.co/EyouyhAjdn pic.twitter.com/zn20shchsQ — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 26, 2024

Just think of the media as Democratic Party operatives with bylines and a Jeremy Corbyn-esque worldview, and it all makes sense.

Evergreen:



