April 26, 2024

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Take Columbia’s Khymani James — please.

Well, they may be ignorant or stupid, they may be evil, but they may also need help. Take, for example, Columbia undergrad Khymani James — please. James may be in need of help, but he appears to be busy negotiating with the authorities at Columbia to stand down.

* * * * * * * *

“Unexpectedly,” CNN broke out the airbrushes to protect James:

Just think of the media as Democratic Party operatives with bylines and a Jeremy Corbyn-esque worldview, and it all makes sense.

Evergreen:

Posted at 2:45 pm by Ed Driscoll