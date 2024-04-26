IS THERE ENOUGH ADRENOCHROME* AVAILABLE IN THE WORLD FOR THIS TO HAPPEN? Biden Says ‘I’m Happy To Debate’ Trump.

On Friday, President Biden stated that he is willing to debate former President Donald Trump. Speaking to radio host Howard Stern, Biden reportedly said, “I am somewhere. I don’t know when. I’m happy to debate him.” In late February, after special counsel Robert Hur’s report stated that Biden exhibited memory problems, Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC), a co-chair of Biden’s re-election campaign, responded to the consistent verbal gaffes committed by Biden, saying, “If Joe Biden commits a gaffe, a guy who stuttered all of his childhood, into his adulthood and everybody knows his stuttering is what caused a lot of his speech impediments, and we know that. It has nothing to do with his brain, he stumbles one time and everybody says, ‘He’s too old to be the president.’”

Of course, Biden’s “stuttering” is a recent invention by the DNC-MSM designed to explain away his brain dissolving into tapioca:

* No. No there is not, which is why Ed Morrissey writes, “Expect a walkback on that toute suite. The last thing Team Biden wants is their cognitively impaired candidate on stage in a live debate with a verbal pugilist like Trump. They won’t even allow Biden to do a live interview with the NY Times, and that would be a tongue-bath.”