RICH LOWRY: It’s Columbia 1968 — the antisemitic version.

Israel is to today’s radicals what the Pentagon was to 1968’s.

Just as the protesters back then demanded the university cut ties with a Defense Department outfit doing research for the Vietnam War, today’s radicals want the university to divest from Israel.

The essential argument is the same — that Columbia bears moral responsibility for crimes against humanity committed in an imperialist war.

Yesteryear’s agitators might have been surprised to learn that student demonstrators acting in the tradition of 1968 have been discomfiting and harassing Jews and expressing support for a horrific terrorist assault.

Here too, though, there are connections to 1968, at least its more extreme elements.

The famed Columbia protest leader Mark Rudd went on to become part of the violent Weather Underground.