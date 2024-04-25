GREAT MOMENTS IN HIGHER EDUCATION:
Watch a brave, calm & reasonable Jewish student at @UCLA cope with an hysterical, incoherent & shrieking professor. https://t.co/6mKbLSnM3W
— Christina Hoff Sommers (@CHSommers) April 26, 2024
