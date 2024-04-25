MISTER, WE COULD USE A MAN LIKE FRANK RIZZO AGAIN:

In the middle of an interview with San Jose's mayor, a random guy starts fighting the mayor's security. California is literally a GTA server.pic.twitter.com/jN2CAtMINe — Adam B. Coleman, The Black Zoolander (@wrong_speak) April 25, 2024

Somebody like Big Frank, an ex-police commissioner, would have loved to have join in the rumble with the nutter passerby himself, instead of anemically texting through the incident. And why doesn’t the mayor of San Jose have a better armed — or trained — security guard?