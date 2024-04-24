WATCH: Joe Biden just had his “fine people on both sides” moment on Monday.
Reporter: “Do you condemn the anti-Semitic protests on college campuses?”
Biden: “I condemn the antisemitic protests. That’s why I have set up a program to deal with that. I also condemn those who don’t understand what’s going on with the Palestinians.”
Yesterday, Biden’s handlers sent out a deputy press secretary to perform cleanup duties, rather than risk another Trunalimunumaprzure! moment with Biden himself:
