THE ULTIMATE KINSLEY GAFFE: Democratic Minnesota Senator Nicole Mitchell arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Mitchell was arrested Monday morning in Detroit Lakes, Minn., for alleged burglary. The jail roster with the Becker County Sheriff’s Office indicates that Mitchell has been arrested for a first-degree burglary offense.

According to an official with the Detroit Lakes Police Department, a homeowner in the city called 911 at 4:45 a.m. Monday morning after discovering a person in their residence. Responding officers found the alleged burglar, made an arrest, and transported that person to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office. A jail official told Alpha News that Mitchell was still in custody as of early Monday afternoon.

Local news outlets in the Detroit Lakes area were the first to break the news of Mitchell’s arrest.

“Knowing very few details at this time, I am shocked by the news of Sen. Nicole Mitchell’s arrest for first-degree burglary. The public expects legislators to meet a high standard of conduct. As information comes out, we expect the consequences to meet the actions, both in the court of law, and in her role at the legislature,” Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, said in a statement.