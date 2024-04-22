I WASN’T CONSIDERING IT BUT THANK YOU: If You’re Considering Voting for RFK Jr., Think Again. “According to recently resurfaced writings and interviews, RFK Jr. has been a lifelong opponent of voter ID requirements. Materials that Fox News Digital reviewed show that Kennedy called voter ID laws ‘racially rancid’ and insisted that voter fraud was ‘non-existent.'”
