PRIORITIES: Military Could Hit Troops With Courts-Martial For Refusing To Use Preferred Pronouns, Experts Say. “A 2020 Equal Opportunity law opened the door for commanders to subject someone who refuses to affirm a transgender servicemember’s so-called gender identity to the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) for charges related to harassment, Capt. Thomas Wheatley, an assistant professor at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. Such a move would likely infringe on a servicemember’s constitutional rights to uphold their conscience, but it might not prevent leaders from employing more subtle ways of disciplining service members.”

If this goes into effect, it will serve the same “progressive” interest the military vaccine mandate did — drive more traditional warriors out of the service.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Recruiting crisis? What recruiting crisis?