April 22, 2024

CHRIS QUEEN: Adventures in Bourbonland, Part 1. “For a long time, I’ve wanted to take a trip to Kentucky to visit some distilleries and take in the atmosphere of the area that inspired and created my favorite whiskey. My brother and his wife have been up there a couple of times, and he and I talked about taking a trip for about a year before we finally booked the trip we took last week.”

